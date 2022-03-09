N.B. reports one new death related to COVID-19, four more people in ICU Wednesday

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one new death related to COVID-19. The person was in their 70s and lived in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 313 people in New Brunswick have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

There is a slight drop in hospitalizations, with one person being released from hospital. There are now 98 people in hospital with COVID-19, down from 99 on Tuesday.

Of those, 49 were admitted because of COVID-19 and 49 people tested positive on admission or while in hospital.

There are currently 16 people in the intensive care unit, up four from Tuesday. One more person is on a ventilator, for a total of six people.

NEW CASES

New Brunswick is reporting 342 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 404 recoveries from the disease Wednesday. There are 3,857 active cases in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

74 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

105 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

56 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

23 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

15 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

30 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

39 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

New Brunswick is also reporting 498 new positive cases identified by rapid tests.

There have been 40,654 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, 87.3 per cent have had two doses and 50.5 per cent have got their booster dose.

HEALTHCARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 179 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 312 Horizon and 88 Extra Mural — Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.