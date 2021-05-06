N.B. reports province's 40th COVID-19-related death, 11 new cases Thursday

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting the province's 40th COVID-19-related death on Thursday, connected to a person in their 80s.

"I am saddened to learn we have lost another person to this virus,” said Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick’s Health Minister. “I join all New Brunswickers in extending heartfelt condolences to those who are mourning the loss of their loved one."

Public health says the individual is in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu – a special care home in Grand Falls, N.B. This marks the facilities fourth death in one week, all involving individuals over the age of 70.

“I encourage all New Brunswickers to keep this person’s grieving family and friends in their thoughts and prayers,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health. “I share my sincere sympathies with everyone who has been affected by this loss.”

FIRST CASE OF P.1 VARIANT IDENTIFIED

In a new release on Thursday, Public Health says the Dr. Georges-L-Dumont University Hospital Centre’s microbiology laboratory in Moncton confirmed New Brunswick's first case of the P.1 variant, originally identified in Brazil.

Officials say the case had previously been reported in the Bathurst region (Zone 6).

ELEVEN NEW CASES THURSDAY

New Brunswick also reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, including 10 travel-related cases of New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside of the province.

Public Health says their cases are included in the totals of the health zones of their home communities.

Of Thursday's cases, seven are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involve:

an individual in their 20s

an individual in their 30s

three people in their 40s

two people in their 50s

All of the cases in Zone 6 are travel-related.

Two cases are in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involve:

an individual in their 20s

an individual in their 40s

One of these cases is travel-related, while the other case remains under investigation.

There has also been one case identified in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and one in the Campbellton region (Zone 5). Both of these cases involve individuals in their 50s and are related to travel.

Thirteen of New Brunswick's previously reported cases are now recovered, with the total number of active cases dropping to 142.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 1,980 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,797 people have recovered, and 40 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

Six people are currently in New Brunswick hospitals with COVID-19, with two in intensive care units.

Public health says 1,598 tests were completed on Wednesday in New Brunswick, and 300,616 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 403 confirmed cases (19 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 277 confirmed cases (22 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 283 confirmed cases (27 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 746 confirmed cases (55 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 184 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 57 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 30 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

VACCINE UPDATE

New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 256,153 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick. Approximately 38.7 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose.

REMINDER OF LOCKDOWN, ORANGE AND YELLOW LEVELS

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.

Health officials in New Brunswick say travel in and out of areas in the Orange level is not recommended. However, travel between areas within the Orange level is permitted. Travel between areas within the Yellow level is also permitted.