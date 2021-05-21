N.B. reports seven new COVID-19 cases Thursday; 117 active infections remain

New Brunswick is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Two of the cases are in the province's Moncton region (Zone 1) and involve:

an individual in their 40s

an individual in their 70s

Both cases in Zone 1 are close contacts to previously reported cases.

Two of Thursday's cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve:

an individual 19 and under

an individual in their 30s

Both of these cases are close contacts to previously reported cases.

Two cases are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involve two people in their 20s. One of these cases is travel related, while the other is a close contact.

One case is in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) and involves an individual in their 20s. This case remains under investigation, according to public health.

“As variants continue to be present in our province, everyone must continue to remain vigilant and follow public health guidance, including those who have been vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “If you are experiencing any symptoms, I would encourage you to please get tested.”

According to health officials, six previously reported cases are now considered resolved, with the total number of active cases increasing to 117.

N.B. COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,098 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 1,937 people have recovered and 43 people have died in the province from COVID-19-related causes.

There are currently seven people hospitalized in total; six of these patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in intensive care units. One patient is hospitalized outside of New Brunswick.

Public health says 1,581 tests were completed on Wednesday in New Brunswick, and 319,871 total since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 422 confirmed cases (15 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 291 confirmed cases (20 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 332 confirmed cases (53 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 751 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 185 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 82 confirmed cases (19 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 35 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

For a full list of potential COVID-19 exposures in New Brunswick, please refer to the page on the provincial government website.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard, 385,958 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Approximately 50.7 per cent of the province's population eligible for the vaccine has received at least one dose – which includes more than 350,000 people.

"Four of the province’s seven health zones now have more than 50 per cent of their population vaccinated," wrote the province in a release.

Public health says New Brunswick had the highest percentage of its population vaccinated in the Maritimes.

NEW BRUNSWICK IN YELLOW ZONE

All of New Brunswick is currently in the Yellow level of restrictions under the province's mandatory order.