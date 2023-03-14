N.B. reports six new COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting six new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 848 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers between March 5 and March 11.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 increased to 15 this week, compared to 11 in last week's report.

As of Saturday, three people were being treated in intensive care.

The province's report says, since Aug. 28, 2022, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 388 new cases during the seven-day period, compared to 360 in the province's last report.

According to the data, 1,812 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 97

Zone 2: 67

Zone 3: 100

Zone 4: 52

Zone 5: 19

Zone 6: 33

Zone 7: 20

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

Between March 5 and March 11, 153 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 47

Zone 2: 46

Zone 3: 37

Zone 4: 6

Zone 5: 0

Zone 6: 10

Zone 7: 7

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between Feb. 25 and March 6 shows 59 per cent of positive cases were the XBB variant.

Thirty-eight per cent were the BA.5 variant, two per cent were BA.2 and one per cent was "other."

The province says 184 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 91 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.8 per cent had at least two doses, 54.7 per cent had one booster and 30.2 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.

