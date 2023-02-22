N.B. reports three new COVID-19 deaths, increase in hospitalizations

New Brunswick is reporting three new COVID-19-related deaths in its latest reporting period.

Since the start of the pandemic, New Brunswick has reported 825 deaths related to the virus.

The data in Tuesday’s report covers between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The province is reporting an increase in hospitalizations, with 20 new hospital admissions this week, compared to 10 the week before.

As of Saturday, one person had been admitted to intensive care.

The province's report says, since Aug. 28, the rate of hospitalizations is highest among people aged 70 and older.

NEW CASES

Health officials are reporting 350 new cases during the seven-day period, compared to 379 in the province's last report.

According to the data, 2,213 tests were completed during the current reporting period.

The regional breakdown of newly recorded COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Zone 1: 89

Zone 2: 82

Zone 3: 75

Zone 4: 14

Zone 5: 23

Zone 6: 51

Zone 7: 16

SELF-REPORTED RAPID TESTS

New Brunswick provides the number of positive self-reported rapid tests in each reporting period.

Between Feb. 12 and Feb. 18, 175 rapid tests were reported to health officials.

The breakdown of those tests is as follows:

Zone 1: 44

Zone 2: 45

Zone 3: 56

Zone 4: 6

Zone 5: 1

Zone 6: 11

Zone 7: 12

COVID-19 VARIANTS IN THE PROVINCE

Health officials in New Brunswick say a recent random sample sequenced between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3 shows 73 per cent of positive cases were the BA.5 variant.

Twenty-four per cent were the XBB variant and three per cent were BA.2.

The province says 92 specimens were used for the sample.

VACCINATIONS

As of Saturday, 91 per cent of people in New Brunswick had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 85.8 per cent had at least two doses, 54.7 per cent had one booster and 30.1 per cent had two boosters.

The province's full weekly report, along with previous reports, can be found online.