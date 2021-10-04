N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths; 71 per cent of 75 new cases not fully vaccinated

New Brunswick Public Health reported Monday afternoon that two people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 68 since the pandemic began.

"Marcia and I wish to express our sincere condolences to the loved ones of the people who have passed away," said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs. "This is a tragic reminder that our situation in New Brunswick remains very serious. I remain confident that we will see our active cases and hospitalizations decline soon, as long as we all do our part and follow the rules in place under the mandatory order."

A person in their 80s and a person in their 90s – both in Zone 1 (Moncton region) are the two most recent deaths.

"All deaths from this disease are a reminder of the seriousness of COVID-19 and I offer my condolences to the families of those who recently died, as I know they are struggling," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Public Health reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 65 recoveries, increasing the number of active cases to 767.

"Of the new cases, 48 or 64 per cent are unvaccinated, five or seven per cent are partially vaccinated and 22 or 29 per cent are fully vaccinated," public health said in a news release. "There are 49 people hospitalized due to the virus, with 21 in an intensive care unit. No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized. Of those currently in hospital, 38 are unvaccinated, three are partially vaccinated and eight are fully vaccinated."