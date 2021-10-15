N.B. reports two deaths, 87 new cases of COVID-19

New Brunswick Public Health confirmed Friday afternoon two more people have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the total of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 84.

"Sadly, two more people have lost their lives. We must do everything we can to reduce the spread of the virus, protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our communities," Premier Blaine Higgs said in a news release. "It is heartening to see that the number of New Brunswickers receiving their first and second doses of a COVID-19 vaccine continue to climb."

A person older than 90 who lived in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) and a person in their 70s who lived in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) are the most recent victims of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick.

"I offer my sympathies to the two families who are grieving the loss of their loved one," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health. "It is important to remember that getting vaccinated and following public health measures are our best defence against the spread of the virus. When you choose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19, you are increasing your risk of transmission and hospitalization."

New Brunswick has 60 people in hospital because of the virus, with 18 in an intensive-care unit.

"Of those in hospital, 31 are unvaccinated, six are partially vaccinated and 23 are fully vaccinated," public health said in a news release. "Of the 18 in an intensive-care unit, 16 are unvaccinated and two are partially vaccinated."

Public health also reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 124 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 1,064.

Of the new cases, 52 – or 60 per cent – are unvaccinated, nine – or 10 per cent – are partially vaccinated, and 26 – or 30 per cent – are fully vaccinated.

PROVINCE EXPANDS RAPID-TESTING PROGRAM

People who live in circuit-breaker areas, and who do not have COVID-19 symptoms, will be able to pick up free rapid-test kits starting Saturday.

Kits will be available at these locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Magic Mountain parking lot, 150 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton

Perth-Andover Middle School, 20 Nissen St., Perth-Andover

Town Hall (rear parking lot), 131 Pleasant St., Grand Falls

Starting Monday, take-home test kits will be available to the public at large at the following other locations provincewide:

Greater Moncton Health Centre, 150 Edmonton Ave., Moncton (3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday)

Cocagne Health Clinic, 4813 Rte. 134, Cocagne (8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to noon Friday)

Moncton, 380 MacNaughton Ave. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Edmundston Regional Hospital, 275 Hébert Blvd., Edmundston (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Haut-Madawaska Medical Clinic, 809 Principale St., Clair (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)

Grand Falls General Hospital, 625 Everard H. Daigle Blvd., Grand Falls (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Hôtel-Dieu Saint-Joseph de Saint-Quentin, 21 Canada St., Saint-Quentin (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily)

E.L. Murray Medical Clinic, 3 Stanley St., Campbellton (2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

St. Joseph Community Health Centre, 280 Victoria St., Dalhousie (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Shediac Regional Medical Centre, 419 Main St., Shediac (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Jacquet River Health Centre, 41 Mack St., Belledune (1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Chaleur Regional Hospital, 1750 Sunset Blvd., Bathurst (12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Saturday)

Enfant-Jésus RHSJ Hospital, 1 Saint-Pierre Blvd. W., Caraquet (1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Tracadie Hospital, 400 Des Hospitalières St., Tracadie (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily)

Lamèque Hospital and Community Health Centre, 29 De l’Hôpital St., Lamèque (noon to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Paquetville Health Centre, 1096 Du Parc St., Paquetville (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday)

Saint-Isidore Community Health Centre, 3973-1 Des Fondateurs Blvd., Saint-Isidore (12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday)

St. James the Less Church, 1760 Rothesay Rd., Rothesay (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Exhibition Grounds, 361 Smythe St., Fredericton (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

Miramichi, 365 Wellington St. (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday)

"Public Health has distributed more than one million rapid test kits across the province so far," said Russell. "We have been using them in long-term care settings and at schools, and local chambers of commerce have been distributing them to businesses."

The rapid-test screening program is meant for people aged two and older who do not have symptoms and who have not been identified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

"It is important that anyone who has a positive result on a rapid test get a lab-based PCR test at an assessment centre to confirm the results," Russell said.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Public Health reported Friday that 82.1 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 91.2 per cent have received their first dose of a vaccine.

If you have not yet had your first or second dose, you can go to a walk-in clinic or book an appointment through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

Eligible New Brunswickers can book their second-dose appointments for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

CONFIRMED CASES IN SCHOOLS

Positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in schools in Zones 1 (Moncton region), 2 (Saint John region), 3 (Fredericton region), 4 (Edmundston region) and 5 (Campbellton region).

The schools have been notified and if you, or a family member, have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by public health or the school or facility for contact tracing.

"If you are not notified directly, you have not been identified as a close contact," public health said in a news release.

New Brunswick’s Healthy and Safe Schools guidelines stipulates that schools with cases may close or move to online learning for at least one calendar day to support contact tracing, risk assessments and operational responses.

Here's a list of schools with confirmed cases:

Zone 1 (Moncton region) – A new case or cases have been confirmed at Forest Glen School and Northrop Frye School, both located in Moncton and have been previously impacted.

Zone 2 (Saint John region) – A case has been confirmed at St. Stephen High School.

Zone 3 (Fredericton region) – A new case has been confirmed at Liverpool Street Elementary School, which was previously impacted.

Zone 4 (Edmundston region) – A new case or cases have been confirmed at Polyvalente A.J. Savoie in Saint-Quentin and École Régionale-de-Saint-André, which were both previously impacted.

Zone 5 (Campbellton region) – A new case has been confirmed at Sugarloaf Senior High School in Campbellton.

Since Sept. 7, 99 schools and 53 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

Here's a breakdown of the 87 new cases.

29 new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region), including 11 people under the age of 19;

nine new cases in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

17 new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

16 new cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region);

13 new cases in Zone 5 (Campbellton region);

three new cases in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

If you have symptoms of the virus, or have been at a possible public exposure site, you are urged to request a test online to get an appointment.

A map of potential public exposures can also be found on the COVID-19 dashboard.