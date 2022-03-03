N.B. reports two more COVID-19-related deaths Thursday; 88 in hospital with virus

New Brunswick is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.

According to the province's COVID-19 dashboard, the deaths involve:

a person aged 90 and older in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

a person in their 70s in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

To date, the province has announced 308 COVID-19-related deaths.

New Brunswick also reported a slight drop in those in hospital with the virus.

Currently, there are 88 people in hospital with COVID-19 – down by one since Wednesday.

Of those, 41 were admitted for COVID-19, while 47 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

There are currently six people being treated in intensive care – a drop of two people since Tuesday. Of those, five were admitted for COVID-19, while one was admitted for other reasons but has tested positive.

Two people are on ventilators in New Brunswick.

NEW CASES

With 391 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 305 recoveries reported Thursday, the number of active cases has increased to 3,717 in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

133 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

93 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

71 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

16 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

13 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

46 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

19 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

Public health says 626 additional cases of COVID-19 were also identified from rapid tests.

The province has reported a total of 38,546 cases since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of New Brunswick residents aged five and older have received their first dose of vaccine, 87.1 per cent have received their second dose, and 50.2 per cent have received their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 168 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 288 Horizon and 72 Extra Mural - Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.