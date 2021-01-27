Two more New Brunswickers have died because of "underlying complications" related to the novel coronavirus, increasing the total of COVID-related deaths in the province to 16.

Public Health confirmed Wednesday that two people in their 70s have passed away – one in Zone 4 (the Edmundston region) and another in Zone 2 (the Saint John region).

The person in Zone 2 was a resident of Lily Court of Parkland Saint John’s Tucker Hall. Six of the 16 deaths in New Brunswick attributed to the novel coronavirus have occurred at Parkland Saint John.

"I offer my sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, and I want them to know that all New Brunswickers grieve with them today," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health.

The province also reported 14 new cases of COVID-19.

Here's a breakdown of where those new cases are located:

two cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region);

one case in Zone 2 (Saint John region);

five cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region);

six cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region);

All cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

This increases the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 1,175 since the pandemic began.

Since Tuesday, 24 people have recovered so the number of active cases is 327.

Public Health said in a news release that six patients are hospitalized with two in intensive care.

On Tuesday, staff conducted 2,056 tests raising the province's total to 191,709.

EXPOSURE NOTIFICATION

On Tuesday, Public Health identified a positive case in a traveler who may have been infectious on Jan. 14 while on the following flight:

Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton departed at 9:19 p.m.

RED AND ORANGE LEVEL RULES / LOCKDOWN

Zone 1 (Moncton region) remains at the Red level and Zone 4 (Edmundston region) remains in lockdown. All other zones are at the Orange level.