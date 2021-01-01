New Brunswick is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, while active case numbers have dropped to 24.

On Friday, New Brunswick Public Health reported the two new cases of COVID-19, both in Zone 3 (Fredericton region).

The cases involve:

An individual in their 60s

An individual in their 70s

Both cases are self-isolating and under investigation.

CASE BREAKDOWN

New Brunswick has had 601 confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 567 have recovered. There have been nine deaths, leaving 24 active cases in the province.

One person is currently in hospital in an intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

To date, 153,368 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 155 confirmed cases (6 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 129 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 125 confirmed cases (8 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 34 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 138 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 14 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the province.

On Thursday, 868 personal and 601 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 15 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1 per cent.