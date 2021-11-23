N.B. says 87.5 per cent of eligible residents now fully vaccinated against COVID-19; 1 death, 75 new cases

Health officials in New Brunswick say 87.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 93.4 per cent have received their first dose.

Appointments for first and second doses, as well as a booster dose for those eligible, can be scheduled for a regional health authority community COVID-19 vaccination clinic through the online booking system or at a participating pharmacy. Residents of First Nations communities can also book an appointment at a community clinic.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose in New Brunswick is available online.

A list of upcoming mobile and walk-in clinics is available online.

ONE DEATH, 75 NEW CASES, 56 RECOVERIES

New Brunswick reported one more death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person in their 60s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

To date, there have been 123 people who died in New Brunswick due to COVID-19.

Seventy-five new cases of COVID-19 were also reported on Tuesday, along with 56 recoveries, as the total number of active infections increases to 655.

Public health says there are 45 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 18 of which are in an intensive care unit.

Of the 45 people in hospital, nine contracted the virus while hospitalized due to the ongoing outbreaks in certain units at the Moncton Hospital.

On Tuesday, an outbreak was declared at the hospital on the rehabilitation unit (unit 4400) and the family practice and geriatric unit (Unit 5100).

"Horizon's Designated Support Person (DSP) program will be temporarily suspended on these units and Horizon's existing visitor restrictions remain in place," wrote Horizon Health Network in a news release on Tuesday. "During this time, there will be no patient admissions or transfers to and from these units. COVID-19 testing for patients and staff is underway and Horizon is following enhanced Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) guidelines."

Public health added these COVID-19 outbreaks are in addition to the outbreak on unit 4600, which was declared on Nov. 22.

No one under the age of 19 is currently hospitalized in New Brunswick.

Information about the rates of cases and hospitalizations based on vaccination status is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN OF SUNDAY'S CASES

Forty of Tuesday's new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), and involve:

four people 19 and under

five people in their 20s

four people in their 30s

six people in their 40s

six people in their 50s

seven people in their 60s

two people in their 70s

three people in their 80s

three people 90 and over.

Twenty-five cases are under investigation and 15 are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Thirteen new cases are in Zone 2 (Saint John region), and involve:

four people 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 30s

two people in their 50s

two people in their 70s

a person in their 80s

Four cases are under investigation and nine cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Nine new cases are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), and involve:

three people 19 and under

two people in their 30s

a person in their 40s

a person in their 50s

a person in their 60s

a person in their 80s

Eight cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

One new case is in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and involves a person 19 and under. The case is travel-related.

Twelve new cases are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region), and involve:

four people 19 and under

a person in their 30s

two people in their 40s

four people in their 60s

a person in their 70s

Five cases are under investigation and seven cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Additional information is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

POSITIVE CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

Health officials in New Brunswick say a positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at the Preschool Centre on Main Street in the Fredericton region (Zone 3).

Information on cases in schools is available on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

Since Sept. 7, 86 early learning and child-care facilities have had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

HOUSEHOLD ISOLATION REMINDER

Health officials are reminding New Brunswickers that any household with a positive COVID-19 case must isolate for 14 days, regardless of vaccination status.

"Household members who are fully vaccinated will be able to leave isolation with a Day 5 negative PCR test," public health said in a news release. "A Day 10 PCR test must still be taken to confirm the negative result."

Health officials say anyone who violates the public health order to self-isolate faces a fine of between $480 and $20,400.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 7,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,017 cases have recovered and 123 people have died.

To date, 549,037 COVID-19 tests has been conducted in New Brunswick.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.