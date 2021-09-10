N.B. says 92 per cent of Friday's new COVID-19 cases involve people not fully vaccinated; 24 new infections

New Brunswick is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as nine recoveries, as the active number of cases in the province increases to 136.

According to Public Health, 92 per cent of Friday's cases involve individuals who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Six of Friday's cases are in the province's Moncton region (Zone 1) and involve:

a person 19 and under

a person in their 20s

three people in their 30s

a person in their 40s

All six cases in the Moncton region remain under investigation.

Two cases are in the Saint John region (Zone 2) and involve:

a person in their 50s

a person in their 70s

Both of these cases are contacts of previously reported cases.

Four cases are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) and involve:

a person in their 20s

a person in their 30s

a person in their 40s

a person in their 60s

Two of these cases are contacts of previously reported cases and two are under investigation.

Six cases reported on Friday are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) and involve:

two people 19 and under

three people in their 50s

a person in their 60s

Four of these cases are close contacts of previously reported infections, while two are under investigation.

Five cases are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) and involve:

two people 19 and under

a person in their 20s

a person in their 30s

a person in their 40s

Three of these cases are close contacts and two are under investigation.

One case is in the Bathurst region (Zone 6) and involves an individual in their 50s. This case is related to travel.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 76.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,127,422 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

There are currently six patients in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19. Three of those patients are in an intensive care unit.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT MONCTON REGION'S HARVEST HOUSE

Public Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Harvest House – a shelter and community centre in Moncton.

Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team were deployed to the home following confirmation of a positive case.

Public Health says residents and staff were tested, resulting in six confirmed cases at the facility.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 2,909 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 2,725 people have recovered, and 47 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 420,728 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 786 confirmed cases (46 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 338 confirmed cases (5 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 540 confirmed cases (25 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 801 confirmed cases (23 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 208 confirmed cases (14 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 161 confirmed cases (11 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 75 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

MOBILE VACCINATION CLINIC

Public Health has set up a mobile vaccination clinic for people who have not yet received their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will take place on Saturday at the New Brunswick Provincial Exhibition in Fredericton between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

"Those attending are asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose, and a signed consent form," wrote Public Health in a news release on Friday. "This clinic will be administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which is suitable for people 12 and older and which can be used safely and effectively as either a first or second dose."

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.