N.B. shellfish company shuttered over improper storage of shell waste: environment minister

A company at the centre of a community fight over what residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B. say is a powerful stench has been ordered to cease operations.

The province notified Coastal Shells Wednesday evening they were not meeting one of it’s conditions of approval to operate.

“An inspector from the department confirmed odours were being generated by the improper storage of shell waste on the company’s property,” Environment and Local Government Minister Gary Crossman said in a written statement Thursday.

The order for Coastal Shells to stop operations came into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday.

According the statement, the province says the company won’t be allowed to re-open until it has a plan to bring it back into compliance.

That plan must be approved by the Department of Environment and Local Government.

Coastal Shells has a shell drying facility that takes waste from the fishing industry and processes it into fertilizer, animal feed and other products.

According to its website, the company's building is a "state of the art" shell drying facility.

Located in what was Richibucto before amalgamation, residents said their concerns range from not being able to enjoy spending time in their yard, to students complaining about the air quality at École Soleil Levant, which is located next door.

A senior's complex and an arena are also located nearby.

In an earlier interview, Maisie Rae McNaughton told CTV News the smell coming from the plant was horrendous.

McNaughton is a member of the Kent Clean Air Action Committee (KCAAC) and the administrator of a ‘Stop the Stink’ Facebook page that has more than 800 members.

"I am a fisherwoman and I have smelled many dried lobster shells, rotten lobster shells and it's unlike anything I have smelled," she said back in May.

McNaughton said Thursday’s news is positive, but she’s hoping for more.

“I understand that this is only temporary, it’s not a permanent solution to what has been a problem since 2016,” said McNaughton. “Our community has been hit hard by the continued operation of Coastal Shells so what I would like is for them to move to a better location or close completely. This has gone on for too long. It’s ludicrous that my community is suffering in this way.”

CTV News attempted to reach Coastal Shells Products for comment Thursday, but have yet to hear back.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.