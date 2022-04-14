iHeartRadio

N.B. Shooting suspect arrested: RCMP

RCMP badge.

Police in New Brunswick have arrested a man wanted in connection to a shooting near Perth-Andover, says RCMP.

Police responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Route 130 and Beacons Field Road just before 11:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they learned a man in a white pickup truck had pulled up to a man walking on the road and fired a gun at him.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP said a 28-year-old man was a person of interest in the shooting and was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police say the two knew each other and they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

