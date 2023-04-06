N.B. singer Anica strikes a special chord with 'Canada’s Got Talent' host

New Brunswick powerhouse vocalist Anica took the stage during the latest episode of “Canada’s Got Talent” and blew the audience away with more than just her performance.

Anica is from Grand-Barachois, N.B., and has been performing for more than 40 years, but says her life hasn’t been a walk in the park.

She shared her story of childhood abuse Tuesday night ahead of her performance of “Unstoppable” by Sia.

“In my 40s, I just decided that none of this was my fault and look at me now and maybe if I can share my story with people who are being abused, or have been abused, maybe it can make a difference,” Anica told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly.

Anica’s powerful voice and story resonated deeply with “Canada's Got Talent” host Lindsay Ell.

Ell is also open about her own trauma and abuse.

“I remember being backstage with Lindsay and we had this moment, because she’s been though a lot and we connected in that way,” Anica says.

After Anica’s performance, Ell shocked everyone when she emerged from backstage and awarded Anica with a golden buzzer – meaning the singer will automatically progress to the next round of the competition.

“As someone who is a survivor and has also been through so much in her childhood, I know what it is like to go through difficulty and be able to channel it into something like music,” Ell said to Anica, before hitting the golden buzzer.

“You are such an inspiration for everybody in this room, for all of the millions of people watching.”

“It was an incredible moment and I’ll never forget it ‘til the day I die,” Anica says.

“It was quite an honour for me to even just shake her hand and then the fact that she chose me as her golden buzzer is just incredible -- there are no words.”

This isn’t Anica’s first rodeo on a “Got Talent” stage – she competed on the American version of the show in 2021, but says this time is different.

“I’m just honoured to be able to perform in front of my people, my country and to get that golden buzzer, well it’s just overwhelming,” she says. “And I’m so proud to be Canadian, and especially from the Maritimes.”

Anica says she’s also rooting for the other local contestants helping put Atlantic Canada on the map.

“I’m really happy that perhaps I can shine a light, and the Turnbull guys and everybody that’s involved in the Maritimes, a shiny light is gonna be prevalent here.”

Anica adds when life offers opportunities people should take them and run.

“The doors open, but you have to walk through that door too,” she says. “You can’t be afraid, to have to just go for it and I’m going for it.”