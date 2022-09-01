N.B. teen dies after vehicle crashes, rolls over in Cocagne

A 17-year-old boy from Dixon Point, N.B., has died following a single-vehicle crash in Cocagne, N.B.

Richibucto RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the collision on Route 535 shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police believe the driver lost control of the vehicle, left the road and rolled over. Police say the teen was ejected from the vehicle.

No one else was inside the vehicle at the time.

The driver was taken to hospital, where police say he later died as a result of "medical distress."

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the boy's exact cause of death.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.