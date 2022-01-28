N.B. to change how it reports COVID-19 data, announces four new deaths

New Brunswick health officials are reporting four additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.

Public health says the deaths involve:

a person in their 70s in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

a person in their 80s in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

a person in their 80s in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

a person in their 80s in Zone 6 (Bathurst region)

Beginning Saturday, health officials say information on deaths related to the virus will be available on New Brunswick's COVID-19 online dashboard.

To date, New Brunswick has reported 228 deaths related to the virus.

COVID-19 DASHBOARD

Public health says daily COVID-19 news releases will no longer be issued. Data regarding hospitalizations, positive tests, vaccination rates and deaths related to the virus will be made available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

"This information is updated daily," wrote public health in a release. "Advisories when the dashboard has been updated will be posted on the provincial government’s Facebook and Twitter accounts each day."

HOSPITALIZATION UPDATE

As of Friday, there are 135 people in hospital in New Brunswick with COVID-19.

Of those in hospital, 63 were admitted due to COVID-19, and 72 were admitted for other reasons, but have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 16 people in intensive care and four individuals on ventilators.

Public health says a total of 363 health-care workers are isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Friday, 1,639,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick.

Of those, 690,528 were first doses, 631,670 were second doses, and 317,456 were booster doses.

To date, 42.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received their booster dose.

NEW CASES

According to the province's online dashboard, there are 396 new PCR-confirmed cases on Friday, as well as 576 new cases identified through rapid testing.

The province is also reporting 336 new recoveries, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,410.

VACCINE CLINIC UPDATES

Public health says a pop-up, walk-in vaccine clinic will be held in Saint John on Monday for people seeking first, second or third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic, which will be located at 30 Torne Ave, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Anyone attending the clinic is asked to bring their Medicare card, a record of vaccination if receiving their second dose or booster, and a signed consent form.

"Due to the pending weekend storm, people are advised to monitor the websites and social media accounts of Horizon Health Network and/or Vitalité Health Network for any possible clinic cancellations," wrote public health.

MOVING TO LEVEL 2

New Brunswick is moving to Level 2 of its winter plan to manage COVID-19 two days earlier than expected.

The surprise move was announced Thursday afternoon during the province’s COVID-19 update.

The move to Level 2 will take effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.

Businesses that needed to close under Level 3, including spas and salons, entertainment centres, gyms and restaurant dining rooms, will be permitted to reopen in Level 2 at 50 per cent capacity and with physical distancing. People must limit their contacts to a maximum of a Steady 10.

A full list of restrictions under Level 2 can be found online.

IN-PERSON CLASSES RESUME MONDAY

Schools will return to in-person learning on Monday. The province says there will be modified restrictions for sports activities and music.

Families are reminded that masks will be required indoors and outdoors, for all age groups, except for kindergarten-to-Grade 8 students who are within their grouping outdoors.

“Students are reminded to bring their own mask to school; well-fitted, three-layer masks are recommended by Public Health," reads a release. "A supply of medical-grade masks, rated as KN95 or higher, have been secured for teachers and school staff as an option."

Any student experiencing a new or worsening symptom should not attend school and register online for rapid tests.

The full plans for kindergarten to Grade 8 and high schools are available online.

“We all have a role to play in keeping our schools as healthy and safe as possible,” said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy. “We are asking everyone in schools to co-operate to make sure everyone is wearing their mask properly throughout the day – over the nose and mouth. By following the guidelines, you are helping to keep school staff, students and others in the community healthy.”

Regular updates on cases affecting schools will also resume Monday on the Healthy and Safe Schools website.