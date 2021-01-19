New Brunswick is moving three more health zones into the red-alert level of pandemic restrictions and has reported another death related to COVID-19.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, says Zones 1, 2, and 3 – Moncton, Saint John, and Fredericton -- will move to the red phase as of midnight on Tuesday. Zone 4 will also remain in the red phase, meaning more than half of the province will be in the highest level of pandemic restrictions.

This area includes the province's three largest cities and is where the majority of New Brunswickers live and work.

At the red level, you must stay within your single household bubble. It also means gyms, salons, and recreational facilities must close, while restaurants can only offer takeout or delivery.

"This is not a decision that we are taking lightly," Russell said Tuesday during a news conference in Fredericton. "But we need to do this to avoid an avalanche of cases being experienced just beyond our borders."

New Brunswick also reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total of active cases in the province to 316.

Russell also reported another death – the province's 13th COVID-19-related death since the pandemic began.

The latest death involves an 89-year-old who was a resident of Lily Court at Parkland Saint John. It's the fourth death at the long-term-care complex in the last week.

There is also one person in hospital with COVID-19.

Of the 31 new cases, they are in the following health zones:

Zone 1 (Moncton), four new cases;

Zone 2 (Saint John), three new cases;

Zone 3 (Fredericton), one new case;

Zone 4 (Edmundston), 21 new cases;

Zone 5 (Campbellton), one new case; and,

Zone 6 (Bathurst), one new case.

Russell said that there are currently 1,953 New Brunswickers in self-isolation.

Russell said the rapid growth of COVID-19 cases in the province is "alarming."

'If we don't act know, we will soon see dozens or even hundreds of cases in New Brunswick, the doubling time in each zone will continue to shorten,' says Dr. Russell.

"The threat it poses to our health-care system and our citizens cannot be ignored," Russell said.

The province has now passed the 1,000-case threshold since the pandemic began, with more than 400 new cases confirmed in the last 30 days.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said the decision to move to the red level of restrictions was made because this is a critical point for New Brunswick. He said that the cooperation of New Brunswickers, though, is more important than any restrictions the government puts in place.

"We need all hands on deck right now. We need people coming forward and taking extra precautions, not saying 'oh, I don't think I have a problem,'" Higgs said at Tuesday's new conference. "This isn't a difficult request, but it's one that is extremely necessary. And if you are sick, obviously, stay away from others. Don't take chances. Even if you have mild symptoms of COVID-19. Get tested, and be sure."

POTENTIAL FOR LOCKDOWN

Higgs said that if things don't improve over the next few days, there is a chance for tighter restrictions, as the province saw last spring.

"We're not going to wait till it's too late," Higgs said. "And if we don't see immediate results over these coming days, then certainly we won't be afraid to make the next step by the end of the week if necessary."

VACCINE SHIPMENT DELAYED

Higgs also said Tuesday that the province learned this week that it will not get as many doses of vaccine as it was expecting, saying that it won't receive any of the Pfizer vaccine next week.

"We still expect to receive enough doses by mid-March to vaccinate 35,325 people," Higgs said. "But that's only half of the critical first candidates that we want to be vaccinated first. ... Even though vaccine is on the horizon. We don't have them. And we can't vaccinate the levels we'd like to, but we're in the same boat in that regard, is to our neighbors across the country. Well, we continue to ask the brokers to be patient and vigilant."

CASE LOCATIONS

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick's seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 243 total confirmed cases (73 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 203 total (58 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 216 total (54 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 136 total (92 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 177 total (30 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 23 total (9 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 6 total (0 active cases)

