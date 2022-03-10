N.B. will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions Monday; 3 new deaths reported Thursday

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 Thursday.

Public health says the deaths involve:

a person in their 70s in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

a person in their 70s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

a person in their 80s in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

According to the province’s online COVID-19 dashboard, 316 people in New Brunswick have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic.

There is a small increase in hospitalizations, with three more people in hospital with the virus.

Currently, there are 101 people in hospital with COVID-19.

Of those, 53 were admitted because of COVID-19 and 48 people tested positive on admission or while in hospital.

There are currently 18 people in intensive care, up two from Wednesday. Six people are on ventilators.

NEW CASES

New Brunswick is reporting 455 new PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 346 recoveries from the disease Thursday. There are 3,963 active cases in New Brunswick.

The regional breakdown of the cases is as follows:

153 new cases in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

111 new cases in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

72 new cases in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

21 new cases in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

13 new cases in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

56 new cases in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

29 new cases in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

New Brunswick is also reporting 492 new positive cases identified by rapid tests.

There have been 41,109 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick since the start of the pandemic.

VACCINE UPDATE

According to the province’s online dashboard, 92.9 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers have received one dose of vaccine, 87.3 per cent have had two doses and 50.5 per cent have got their booster dose.

HEALTH-CARE WORKERS ISOLATING

The regional health authorities say there are currently 176 Vitalité health-care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. There are also 352 Horizon and 68 Extra Mural — Ambulance New Brunswick workers who are isolating after testing positive.

More information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick can be found on the province’s website.

RESTRICTIONS ENDING MONDAY

Effective Monday at 12:01 a.m., all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in New Brunswick will be dropped, including the requirement to wear masks and obey gathering limits.

In a news release Thursday, the province highlights the dedication of New Brunswickers over the last two years of the pandemic.

“With the vaccination uptake in the province, the ongoing management of our hospitals, and the commitment of New Brunswickers over the past two years, we are able to remove mandatory restrictions,” said Dr. Yves Léger, acting deputy chief medical officer of health.

“The virus has not left the province but as we move forward, I am confident that we can take the lessons we have learned throughout this pandemic and manage our personal risks and protect ourselves and those around us.”

Following the removal of restrictions, public health will continue to advise the public on how they can reduce their risk. The public will also be alerted when there is increased risk due to the virus spreading, similar to what is done with other communicable diseases.

While mandatory provincial restrictions will end, some businesses and facilities may continue to maintain public health practices to help protect staff and patrons from respiratory infections, including COVID-19, influenza and common colds.

"These practices include getting vaccinated, staying home when sick, proper hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, and maintaining ventilation systems," reads a news release from the province.

"All employers and employees must adhere to the Occupational Health and Safety Act, which explains the duties and obligations related to the transmission of communicable diseases."

ISOLATION

Beginning Monday, requirements for isolation will no longer be in effect, however, people are still encouraged to stay home if they are sick.

Within vulnerable sectors, a five-day isolation period for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 will still be recommended by public health. This includes people residing in long-term care facilities, shelters and correctional facilities.

Masking will continue for those working or visiting facilities where patients or residents are more vulnerable to COVID-19 infection.

VACCINE CLINICS

Mass COVID-19 vaccine clinics operated by regional health authorities in New Brunswick will continue to operate until the end of March.

In April, participating pharmacies and regional public health offices will provide COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

Children aged five to 18 will also be able to receive their vaccines during regular school-based immunization program appointments.

TESTING

Testing requirements for PCR and rapid testing kits will remain the same. People with symptoms are still encouraged to book a PCR test or obtain a rapid test kit though the online portal.

HOSPITAL POLICIES

Following the removal of all restrictions, patients and designated support people entering facilities operated by the regional health authorities will still be:

asked screening questions related to COVID-19

required to disinfect their hands

respect physical distancing

wear a medical, KN-95 or N-95 mask

General visitors at these facilities will still be prohibited. A designated support person can still visit eligible patients.

"These IPC (infection prevention control) measures will evolve over time as the risk within hospitals decreases and will be communicated by the regional health authorities through their websites and other relevant communication channels," wrote the province.

SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

COVID-19 restrictions in schools will also be lifted on Monday.

This means masks will no longer be required, however schools will continue to maintain a supportive environment for everyone, including students and staff who wish to continue wearing a mask.

Families and school staff will no longer be required to self-report positive cases to schools and child-care facilities as of Monday.

The department will also stop reporting the number of cases in schools or in child-care facilities.

Physical education and music classes will return to normal for New Brunswick students next week, although staff are encouraged to teach these classes outdoors when weather permits.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required for any extracurricular or intramural activities, clubs or sports.

Current cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue in schools past Monday. Portable HEPA filters will also continue to operate in schools that are without integrated ventilation systems.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

Long-term care facilities, including special care homes and nursing homes, will continue to follow guidance provided by public health related to COVID-19.

"Public health officials understand the facilities will work to establish a balance between ensuring an appropriate level of protection for residents and allowing access to visitors, especially family members," wrote public health.

The facilities have been advised of the policies and protective measures, including the wearing of masks and isolating those who are ill, to address any outbreaks of COVID-19.

Visitors are required to wear a mask, however, they may remove their mask when in a resident’s room at the resident’s discretion.

COVID-19 REPORTING

Public health in New Brunswick will continue to monitor COVID-19 in the province following Monday. However, updates will move to weekly reporting.

Beginning Monday, the province's COVID-19 online dashboard will be updated weekly for the remainder of the month of March as public health transitions to a new reporting format.

The weekly report will be published on Tuesday with data up until, and including, the previous Saturday.

“New Brunswickers should incorporate good public health practices in all aspects of their lives,” said Léger. “These practices are beneficial no matter the number of cases or hospitalizations in the province.”

ASSESSING PERSONAL RISK

New Brunswickers are still encouraged to assess and manage their personal risk when it comes to COVID-19.

With assessing personal risk, people should consider their own risk factors for severe illness and hospitalization, as well as those of family members and friends, in addition to the setting in which they interact.

Personal risk factors for severe illness include:

being 50 or older

being immunocompromised

having chronic conditions

not being fully vaccinated and boosted, if eligible

Those who have risk factors should consider additional preventive measures such as: