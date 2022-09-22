N.B. woman, 28, charged after armed robbery: RCMP

A 28-year-old New Brunswick woman is facing charges after an armed robbery in Bouctouche.

On Sept. 14 around 4 a.m., officers from the Richibucto and Elsipogtog First Nation RCMP detachments responded to a call of an armed robbery at a local gas station on Irving Boulevard. According to police, a woman entered the gas station and demanded money from an employee. The woman fled the scene before police arrived. Police say she made off with an undisclosed amount of money as well as merchandise.

According to a news release, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Raini Jackie August King-Green and she was subsequently arrested on Sept. 16.

King-Green has since appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged with:

- robbery

- carrying a concealed weapon

- wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence

- trafficking of property obtained by crime under $5,000

She was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court for a bail hearing on Monday.