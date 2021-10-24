N.B. woman, 32, dies following collision between car and bus carrying Miramichi junior hockey team: RCMP

A 32-year-old woman from Priceville, N.B. has died following a collision between a car and a bus carrying the Miramichi Timberwolves Junior A hockey team.

Sgt. Andrew Griffiths of the New Brunswick RCMP says at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a fatal collision on Highway 8 near Astle, N.B.

Griffiths says the woman, who was driver of the car, died at the scene.

"An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death," RCMP said in a news release. "Police would like to extend their condolences to the family of the deceased and thank the Upper Miramichi community for their hospitality to those affected during the incident."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

In a statement, the Maritime Junior Hockey League confirmed the bus involved was carrying players and staff with the Miramichi Timberwolves.

“Those on the bus sustained limited injuries and grief counsellors have been brought in. Further counselling and support will be offered, as requested,” reads the statement. “The Maritime Junior Hockey League offers its condolences to the family of the victim of Sunday's accident.”

Miramichi Mayor Adam London is encouraging those affected to use the mental health services being offered to them.

"I've heard from people in the community, close to where the accident happened and apparently, there were some community members there who got organized and brought some food and drinks to help comfort members of the team,” said London.

"We offer our thoughts and our condolences to the family of their loved one and we encourage the members of the team to get the support they need during this scary and tragic incident.”

Scott Wood, the chaplain of the Fredericton Red Wings, is offering hockey players his time to listen, as they process this incident.

"What happened with Humboldt a few years back and with what could have happened yesterday for them. Clearly someone lost their life in this accident so, that is tragic," said Wood.

"At the end of the day, hockey is a game. Life isn't a game. We want to keep that perspective. You never want that to come at the expense of someone losing their life."

The Timberwolves were scheduled to play against the Fredericton Red Wings Sunday afternoon, but the game has been postponed.

Highway 8 runs between Miramichi and Fredericton. Astle is located about 60 km from Fredericton, and 115 km from Miramichi.

Highway 8 was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted as investigators were on scene to determine the cause of the collision.

