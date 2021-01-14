A 71-year-old woman from Moores Mills, N.B, has died from injuries sustained in a three-vehicle collision in Old Ridge, N.B. in December 2020.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m. on Dec. 14, emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Route 3 in Old Ridge, just outside of St. Stephen.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of a sedan travelling south on Route 3 crossed the centreline and collided with a transport truck travelling north. A third vehicle travelling southbound also collided with the sedan.

A 71-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On December 29, the woman died in hospital as a result of her injuries.

A 42-year-old woman was treated in hospital for minor injuries and later released. No one else was injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.