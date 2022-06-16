N.B. woman arrested after drugs, firearm seized from Dundee home: RCMP
A 38-year-old New Brunswick woman has been arrested after police seized drugs and a firearm from a home in Dundee.
New Brunswick RCMP executed a search warrant at a residence on Saint Aubin Road around 5 a.m. Tuesday as part of a drug trafficking investigation.
Police seized an unsecured loaded rifle, as well as quantities of what is believed to be cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine pills, methylphenidate pills, and psilocybin mushrooms as a result of the search.
Money and drug paraphernalia were also seized, according to a news release from RCMP.
Police say the woman from Dundee was arrested at the scene. She was later taken to hospital for an unrelated matter.
Once cleared, she was released from police custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Campbellton provincial court on Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
