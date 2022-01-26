N.B. woman charged with abduction following Amber Alert for missing boy

A 33-year-old woman is being charged with abduction following an Amber Alert in New Brunswick on Tuesday in connection with a missing six-year-old boy.

The woman has been charged in Miramichi, N.B., with theft of a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a release order and with abduction.

She remains in custody until a bail hearing Thursday.

Police triggered an Amber Alert after a six-year-old boy went missing early Tuesday in Miramichi.

The boy and the 33-year-old woman were found safe later that day in the Whitney, N.B., area, about 15 kilometres west of Miramichi.

Police say the boy was unharmed and was returned to family.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2022.