N.B. woman dead after SUV crashes into house she was inside
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
A 28-year-old New Brunswick woman has died after a vehicle crashed into the house she was inside in Pokemouche, N.B., early Friday morning.
Around 1 a.m. on August 20, Mounties responded to a report that an SUV had crashed into a home on Route 11.
According to police, the 28-year-old woman from Allardville, who was inside the home, died at the scene.
A 30-year-old woman, also inside the home, and the driver, a 55-year-old woman from Caraquet, were both brought to hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
Police are still trying to determine what caused the crash, and an RCMP collision reconstructionist is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
-
Convicted impaired driver who killed friend in crash granted full paroleConvicted drunk driver Andrew Fallows has been granted full parole.
-
COVID-19 vaccinations not mandatory for staff at three Ottawa hospitalsThe Ottawa Hospital, Queensway-Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital are not making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for staff to work at the hospitals.
-
Live theatre returns to Prescott after two-year hiatusAfter two years of emptiness at the Kinsmen Amphitheatre in downtown Prescott, actors once again graced the gazebo stage on Wednesday evening.
-
Maritime wet weather may be reason behind increase in ticks this summer: researcherAfter Shannon Shields and her family went camping this summer, 10-year-old Karley began to display some alarming symptoms.
-
Overland flood warning issued for parts of southwest Manitoba, Interlake regionOverland flood warnings have been issued for parts of southwest and central Manitoba due to expected heavy rainfall in the coming days.
-
Convicted murderer Michael White’s daytime parole extendedA husband convicted of murdering his pregnant wife 16 years ago will see his daytime parole extended by six months.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in EtobicokeA man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
-
Council approves cameras to catch red light runners in SudburyOfficials in Sudbury are moving forward with the proposal for cameras at intersections to catch drivers who run red lights.
-
Employee at Ottawa child care centre tests positive for COVID-19A city of Ottawa child care centre will be closed for up to the next 14 days after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.