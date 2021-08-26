N.B. woman dies following collision between car, SUV in Cherry Burton

A woman from Moncton, N.B. has died following a two-vehicle collision in Cherry Burton, N.B.

Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the Sackville RCMP responded to a report of a head-on collision between a car and an SUV on Route 106.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the car died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver and lone occupant of the SUV was transported to hospital with what police believe to be serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of the SUV travelling westbound crossed the centerline and collided with a car travelling eastbound.

Police believe speed is a factor in the collision.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed, or who may have information about the collision, is asked to contact the Sackville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.