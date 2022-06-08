N.B. woman killed in crash in Shediac Bridge; alcohol may have been factor

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that claimed the life of a woman in Shediac Bridge, N.B.

Local police and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle collision on Route 134 around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The RCMP says the driver died at the scene from her injuries. The 41-year-old woman was from Cormier-Village, N.B.

Police say no one else was inside the vehicle.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman’s exact cause of death.

Police say the cause of the collision is under investigation, but they believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

The road was closed for several hours Tuesday but it has since reopened.