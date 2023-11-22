N.B. youth arrested for assault with hockey stick: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Digital Coordinator
Sean Mott
A 15-year-old youth was arrested after an alleged assault outside a hockey rink in Blacks Harbour, N.B.
According to a news release from RCMP, officers responded to a reported assault with a weapon around 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 17. They learned two youths who were attending a high school hockey game got into an altercation and one of them struck the other in the head with a hockey stick several times.
The victim was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect left the scene, but officers arrested them later that night at a St. George residence.
The youth is scheduled to appear in Saint John Provincial Youth Court at a later date.
