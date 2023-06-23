'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford

“This was a tragic, horrible situation.”

That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.

“It’s inconceivable how anybody can leave somebody that they’ve run over,” said Judge Edna Ritchie during sentencing.

Laurie Brietzke, 47, had been walking in Abbotsford on a foggy evening last December when a witness reported seeing her staggering before falling onto the road. The court heard her blood alcohol reading was three times the legal limit.

Niki Vo, now 22, drove over Brietzke, but did not stop. Another motorist called 911 for help while Vo kept driving to a parking lot about two kilometres away, phoned her friends and then called police to report what had happened.

Prosecutor Maurizio Dattilo called Vo’s failure to remain at the scene a “colossal lapse in judgement for 27 minutes.”

The victim died in hospital two days later.

The accused pleaded guilty to failing to remain at the scene of an accident, a charge under the motor vehicle act. Vo was never criminally charged and has no previous driving history.

Vo cried through much of her court appearance, including during her apology to Brietzke’s family.

“I hope you understand from the bottom of my heart how sorry I am,” said an emotional Vo.

She said she will remain remorseful for the rest of her life.

“I can say that she showed genuine remorse,” said her lawyer, Gagan Nahal.

Brietzke’s family accepted the apology of the accused.

"I believe she was sincere, yes,” said Margo Bridal, Brietzke’s mother, outside court.

“I’m sure she did not mean to run over her,” said an aunt, Sonya Brietzeke.

The judge said that the driver’s decision to leave the scene “added to the grief and anger and anguish” the family had to go through.

But the judge also pointed out that the accused was driving below the speed limit, was not distracted and was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Vo was fined $1,500.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family still has questions about that night.

“Why? Why was she down? So many questions, not answers,” said Bridal who said she misses her daughter every day.

She said her daughter loved to walk and had stayed away from alcohol for four years.

“Her smile went from one side of her face to another. She lit up the sky for most people,” Bridal said.