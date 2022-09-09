'N' driver who was late for class caught doing 3 times the limit in school zone: police

A new driver who was caught doing three times the speed limit in a school zone told police they were running late for their university class.

Abbotsford police posted a photo on social media Friday, saying being tardy "is not an excuse" to go 90 km/h in a 30-km/h zone.

The 19-year-old driver was caught by officers near Jackson Elementary School on Wednesday, police said, and "learned the consequences of excessive speeding."

Excessive speeding tickets range from $368 to $483 in B.C. Drivers also have three points added to their record and can have their vehicle impounded.

Additionally, drivers with their novice, or "N," licence who receive a driving prohibition have to restart the two-year novice stage before they can take their road test.

SCHOOL ZONES BACK IN EFFECT

Police across B.C. are warning that with kids back in class this week, school zones are in effect again.

In many areas, school zone limits of 30 km/h are in effect on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. But some cities, like Burnaby, have extended hours that are in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"As the new school year begins, we are encouraging all drivers to re-evaluate their driving habits," said Staff Sgt. Thane Royce, with Burnaby RCMP, in a news release.

"While school zones are designed to enhance safety, officers routinely see drivers and parents in a rush, completely ignoring traffic laws meant to protect road users, including students. Being late or in a hurry is not an excuse to drive dangerously."