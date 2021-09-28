N.L. aiming to mandate vaccines for public sector workers as COVID-19 outbreak grows

Newfoundland and Labrador officials say they're in talks with union leaders about requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for public sector workers as the province prepares to launch its vaccine passport next week.

Premier Andrew Furey told reporters today the province doesn't want to mandate vaccination, but higher immunization rates are needed to protect the province against the Delta variant.

The province announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 159 active reported infections -- 143 of which are among a growing cluster in the province's central region, where vaccination rates remain low.

Officials say four people are in hospital due to the novel coronavirus, and 80 per cent of eligible residents in the province are now fully vaccinated against the disease.

Furey says the province's vaccination passports will be mandatory for "all non-essential activities" throughout the province, and officials say consultations with business owners about the system will be ongoing this week.

The vaccine passport will use a QR code system similar to the technology Quebec uses for proof of vaccination.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2021.