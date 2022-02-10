N.L. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit high of 25 with eight patients in critical care

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador say there are now 25 people in hospital due to COVID-19, matching the previous high in the province.

It's the second time the province has seen this many pandemic-related hospitalizations -- the first was less than two weeks ago on Feb. 1.

A government news release Thursday says eight of the hospitalized patients are in intensive care.

Officials are reporting 243 new cases of COVID-19, with 18 per cent of tests completed in the previous 24 hours yielding a positive result.

There are 1,588 active reported cases in the province, though the figure does not include those who may have contracted the disease but did not qualify for a test to confirm their infection.

Federal data shows Newfoundland and Labrador continues to have the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country, with 95 per cent of eligible residents having had at least one shot as of Jan. 30.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.