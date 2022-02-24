N.L. dance floors reopen Monday, as provincewide pandemic-related restrictions ease

Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will once again be able to hit the dance floor as officials continue easing pandemic-related health restrictions Monday.

The province's chief medical officer of health says though wastewater testing and case counts indicate an uptick in COVID-19 activity in the province, hospitalizations are holding steady.

That means it's safe to move ahead with more easing of restrictions, Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters Thursday in St. John's.

"The restrictions were not meant to be forever -- they were necessary to respond to the more severe COVID strains," she said. "But Omicron is different, and hence our response is different."

"It's time to move out of crisis mode and begin a more sustainable approach to managing COVID-19," she added.

Health officials reported 287 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, and 1,902 active infections. There were 17 people in hospital due to the disease.

The province is now allowing residents to report positive rapid test results through the regular online testing portal. "This is voluntary," Fitzgerald emphasized. "We have several indicators that help us gauge the level of COVID activity, and this will complement those."

As of Monday, formal gatherings can operate at 75 per cent capacity, as can bars, lounges, bingo halls and performance spaces, she said. Dance floors will be permitted, but revellers must keep their masks on.

Faith-based and culture ceremonies can operate at 75 per cent capacity if attendees provide proof of vaccination, or at 50 per cent capacity otherwise, she said. Singing among congregants will also be permitted beginning Monday.

Isolation rules for close contacts will also change Monday, allowing fully vaccinated asymptomatic people in the same household as a COVID-19 case to go to school, work or daycare, Fitzgerald said.

Health Minister John Haggie said said 1,030 health-care workers across the province were in isolation because of current COVID-19 protocols. Monday's shift in requirements will likely help free up some of those employees to return to work, he said.

All provincial travel measures will also lift Monday, Haggie said. That means visitors will no longer have to fill out a travel form, nor will they be given rapid COVID-19 tests. There will be no isolation requirements for any travellers, regardless of their vaccination status.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2022.