A Newfoundland and Labrador doctor is being sanctioned by his professional association for allegedly counselling people to disobey orders from the province's chief medical officer of health.

The website for the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador says Dr. Peter J. Morry, a family doctor in the eastern Newfoundland town of Bay Bulls, was cautioned against encouraging people to contravene public health orders.

The site adds he was counselled to comply with a section of the Canadian Medical Association's code of ethics on physicians' responsibilities in matters of public health.

A college spokeswoman said today a complaints committee reviews allegations of conduct deserving of sanction, and issues a counsel or caution if there are grounds to believe such conduct occurred.

A Facebook page belonging to someone identified as Peter J. Morry contains posts about debunked COVID-19 conspiracy theories and alternative treatments for the disease.

A receptionist at Dr. Morry's office in Bay Bulls said today he was unavailable for comment because he is scheduled for appointments with patients all day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11, 2021.

