N.L. government seeking public input on changing the name of its Colonial Building
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is asking for public input about changing the name of the historic Colonial Building in St. John's.
The provincial government said in a news release today residents can submit feedback through its website or by mail or email, and the input will be used to determine whether the government scraps the current name.
An information note dated Nov. 17, 2021 from the provincial Tourism Department discussed the need to rename the building, "as part of ongoing efforts in support of Indigenous reconciliation."
The pillared, limestone building stands at the top of Colonial Street in downtown St. John's, just beside a popular park.
It first opened in 1850 to house Newfoundland's colonial government, and it was home to the provincial legislature for the first 10 years after Newfoundland joined Canada in 1949.
Renovations to turn the building into a public museum and tourist destination began over a decade ago.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.
