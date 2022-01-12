N.L. has Canada's lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations, but model shows rates could climb
New modelling presented by Newfoundland and Labrador health officials projects that hospitalizations in the province could rise over the next week, but Health Minister John Haggie says the system can handle it.
Memorial University professor Proton Rahman presented models Wednesday projecting a maximum of 30 COVID-19 patients in hospital within the next week.
He notes that with seven people in hospital as of Wednesday, the province's hospitalization rate is below the model's lowest forecast for the week.
Rahman's data indicates Newfoundland and Labrador has the lowest hospitalization rate in the country, which he credits to the province's vaccination coverage, which is among Canada's highest.
Haggie told reporters today it looks as though the province's health-care system can handle a bump in hospitalizations, but he says the situation is being closely monitored.
Public health reported 731 new cases today, 502 of which were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, while the remaining 229 came from a batch of tests that were sent outside the province for processing over the past two weeks.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.
-
Low vaccination rates for children in Southern AlbertaAs COVID-19 cases continue to climb, doctors and other Lethbridge residents are asking those who haven't vaccinated their children to do so to help protect them and everyone else.
-
77 employees at four city-run long-term care homes in Ottawa test positive for COVID-19The city of Ottawa is looking for student placements and new staff to help fill critical staffing positions after six per cent of staff at the four city-run long-term care homes tested positive for COVID-19.
-
'It's right across the board': Sask. reports record number of overdose deaths in 2021Marie Agioritis' son is one of the nearly 1,500 people believed to have died of an overdose in Saskatchewan in the last six years
-
Fake email addresses can help protect your privacy onlineTo protect your privacy and limit spam, there are now websites that generate temporary or fake e-mails that can be used once and then discarded.
-
Sudbury daycare closes due to COVID-19 casesDue to multiple confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases, Discovery Early Learning & Care’s Holy Trinity site in Greater Sudbury will be closed until at least Monday.
-
Carleton University announces Steve Sumarah no longer football team head coachCarleton University is searching for new head football coach following the departure of Steve Sumarah.
-
Manitoba keeping eight-week interval between COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11: ReimerChildren in Manitoba still need to wait eight weeks between their first and second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the province confirmed on Wednesday.
-
SIU clears Chatham-Kent police officers in man's deathOntario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has found no grounds to charge two Chatham-Kent police officers in connection with the death of a man who passed away in hospital days after being arrested.
-
Red Deer council approves transitional housing pilot projectRed Deer city council has unanimously approved a six-month transitional housing project to help Red Deer’s most vulnerable.