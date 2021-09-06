N.L. health officials call for delayed school start due to COVID cluster
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are calling for a delay in the start of the academic year for some schools in the Labrador-Grenfell health region amidst a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases.
Officials say they're now recommending a delayed opening for three schools in the Roddickton area, including Cloud River Academy, H.G. Fillier Academy and Mary Simms All Grade, to allow for contact tracing.
Three new confirmed cases and seven presumptive cases have been recorded in the Labrador-Grenfell health region since the last update on Friday.
Officials say the investigation into the cluster involves several contacts.
There are also ongoing investigations into clusters of infections in the Western Health region as well as the Eastern Health region, which have seven and five confirmed cases to date, respectively.
Officials also reported 15 new cases of the disease today as well as 11 recoveries, bringing the total active case count to 33.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2021.
-
Local fitness trainer hopes to bring new tradition to EdmontonDounia Mouallem is a certified personal fitness trainer planning to jumpstart an annual basketball tournament for young Edmonton athletes.
-
PPC leader Maxime Bernier returns to Manitoba touting anti-vaccine passport messageHundreds of people went to The Forks Monday evening for a rally in support of the People's Party of Canada.
-
Greater Sudbury celebrates labour movementOn Labour Day on Monday, several unions and the Sudbury and District Labour Council gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of working people and unions, with a focus on making it through the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Calls for stricter protocols on masks in B.C. apartment buildingsShould residents of apartment and condo buildings have to wear masks in common areas? The B.C. Ministry of Health's explanation of the province's re-implemented mask mandate does not specifically address it.
-
Rise in gun violence raises concern among first respondersEdmonton first responders are showing concern over a spike in calls involving gun violence throughout the city.
-
Timmins helping businesses make their properties less tempting to thieves and vandalsJewelry store owner Linda Flondra says it's been 20 years since her store, Flondra's, was a target of crime. A break-in in May has her considering upgrading her shop's security features.
-
A young Indigenous woman vanished a year ago. There's a $20K reward in her case, but there's been no sign of her since that day.Late on Sept. 6, 2020, Chelsea Poorman left a friend's house, hinting to her sister she may be with a new love interest. She was never seen again, and a year later, her family still doesn't know what happened to her.
-
Harris throws four TD passes, leads Elks to 32-20 win over StampedersTrevor Harris threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers to lead the Edmonton Elks to a 32-20 win over the Calgary Stampeders on Monday at McMahon Stadium.
-
Former federal cabinet minister Kent Hehr to launch bid for mayorFormer Liberal MP and cabinet minister Kent Hehr is launching a bid to become Calgary's next mayor.