N.L. launches 2022 Come Home Year as a post-pandemic boost to tourism and morale
Newfoundland and Labrador's government is unveiling a plan to tug at the heartstrings of residents who have moved away.
Premier Andrew Furey said Monday that 2022 in Newfoundland and Labrador would be Come Home Year, a yearlong invitation for residents who have gone away to return home and reconnect after a global pandemic.
Heidi Bonnell and comedian Rick Mercer will co-host Come Home Year, and a roster of provincial luminaries such as Alan Doyle and Petrina Bromley will comprise the host committee.
Furey is also unveiling a slick advertising campaign and video in which the mournful songs of whales echo over sweeping shots of the province's rocky shorelines.
The premier says Come Home Year 2022 will bring much-needed money into the province's tourism and arts sectors.
Newfoundland and Labrador has hosted at least two Come Home Years in the past, but the province's towns and communities often host their own Come Home Year events.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2021.
