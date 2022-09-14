N.L. launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign as people move indoors

Newfoundland and Labrador is launching a COVID-19 vaccination campaign urging everyone aged five and older to get another shot.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, told reporters today that everyone aged five and above who received a dose of vaccine more than 20 weeks ago should get another one, regardless of how many boosters they've had.

Fitzgerald said the goal in promoting a "fall and winter dose" was to protect people as they move indoors to socialize during the chillier months.

She said about 56 per cent of the general population has received a third dose or first booster shot, but the uptake was far higher for those aged 60 and older.

Fitzgerald said the province will start offering the Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant to those at increased risk of severe illness due to COVID-19, including seniors in congregate living facilities.

The province is receiving initial shipments of 63,000 doses of the bivalent vaccine this month, and those will be available through participating pharmacies and physicians beginning Sept. 21.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2022.

.