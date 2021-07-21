N.L. police investigating sexual assault allegations against four officers
Supt. Tom Warren of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says the force has learned that four of its officers have been accused of sexual assault.
Warren held a news conference today on the matter after St. John's lawyer Lynn Moore tweeted Monday that women have come forward alleging several now-retired officers with the force had driven them home and sexually assaulted them.
The news comes less than three months after Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Const. Carl Douglas Snelgrove was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in her home while on duty in 2014.
Warren says the force has identified one of the officers accused of assault, adding that two women have approached police chief Joe Boland making similar allegations against officers.
Moore said today in an interview that several women have contacted her with sexual assault allegations against five police officers.
She says the alleged victims are reluctant to make an official report and identify the officers because they don't have faith in the justice system.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.
-
Linda O’Leary's reality tv star husband testifies other boat in fatal collision was ‘invisible’Kevin O'Leary testified from Los Angeles via Zoom in a Parry Sound courtroom on Wednesday, telling the court the boat they hit "was invisible."
-
Ottawa city council approves 2022 budget directionsOttawa city council has approved directions for next year’s budget, including a recommended three per cent increase to property taxes in 2022.
-
Mother of Indigenous man shot by police confronts Campbell River RCMPFour warrior cries of mourning echoed through the crowd gathered at a funeral home on Tuesday as the family of Jared Lowndes retrieved his ashes after the 38-year-old father of two was shot and killed by Campbell River RCMP.
-
-
Former Indigenous relations minister turns down appointment to key finance committeeFormer Indigenous Relations Minister Eileen Clarke has turned down an appointment to a key provincial finance committee.
-
Toronto man broke into woman's house, cooked a meal and was found wearing her clothes: policeA woman living in downtown Toronto found an unknown man inside her apartment wearing her clothes and cooking a meal when she returned home Monday night, police say.
-
-
‘We watched our Downtown streets empty’: report highlights pandemic’s pinch on Downtown WinnipegAs COVID-19 outbreaks became a full-blown pandemic, Downtown office buildings became ghost towns when thousands of workers were told to stay home. Now, a new report by several business groups with a stake in the future of Downtown Winnipeg details exactly what the loss of that daily infusion of workers, diners, coffee-drinkers and salon-goers did to local businesses.
-
Police investigating break-in at Outloud North BayOutloud North Bay was victim of a break-in early Tuesday morning.