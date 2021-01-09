Police in Newfoundland and Labrador are asking for the public's help in a possible case of parental abduction after a woman and her seven-year-old son went missing late Friday.

Harbour Grace RCMP say 28-year-old Brittany Bishop and her son, Alexander Kennedy, were last seen at about 10:30 p.m. in Carbonear, a town on the Avalon Peninsula.

Police say the mother and son were getting into a dark-coloured SUV.

The Mounties say they are currently investigating the case as a possible parental abduction.

They're asking the public to help locate the pair.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the mother and son is asked to contact Harbour Grace RCMP or to call Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2021.