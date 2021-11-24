N.L. reports 18th death tied to novel coronavirus, four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday
Newfoundland and Labrador health officials say a man in the Central Health region is the 18th person to die from COVID-19 in the province.
The Health Department issued a news release Wednesday offering its condolences to the family of the man, who it says was 70 years old or older.
Officials in that province are also reporting four new cases of COVID-19 since their last public advisory.
They say two new cases are in the central region and that two are in the eastern region.
Newfoundland and Labrador has 13 active reported infections.
Officials say one person is in hospital with the disease.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
