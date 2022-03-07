N.L. reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 25 people in hospital
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of residents who have died from the disease to 68.
Health officials say the deaths involve a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 60s.
Public health says there are 25 people hospitalized because of COVID-19, including five in critical care.
The province is reporting 443 new confirmed cases of the disease today, as well as 332 cases from Sunday and 469 from Saturday.
About 31 per cent of the 3,964 PCR tests completed since Friday yielded a positive result.
About 22,829 residents have contracted and recovered from the disease since the pandemic began, which represents about four per cent of the province's population.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 7, 2022.
