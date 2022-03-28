N.L. reports 2 new deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations reach new high
Two more people have died in Newfoundland and Labrador from COVID-19 as hospitalizations due to the disease reached 40 Monday for the first time since the pandemic began.
Numbers posted to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard show seven of the 40 people in hospital are in intensive care.
Monday's hospitalization figures topped last Friday's high of 33 people in care.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical health officer, said on March 9 that the province's health-care system could manage between 40 and 60 hospitalizations from COVID-19.
Officials reported 1,157 new COVID-19 infections since the last report Friday -- 370 from Saturday, 539 from Sunday and the remaining 248 confirmed today.
The province dropped all pandemic-related restrictions in most places, including masking in public, on March 14.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.
