N.L. reports 30 COVID-19 cases, school outbreak as vaccine passport takes effect
Newfoundland and Labrador's vaccine passport came into effect Friday as health officials reported 30 new cases of COVID-19.
The province's chief medical officer of health identified a new cluster involving 25 infections in Marystown, on the eastern side of Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said 22 of those infections involve children under the age of 12.
She declared an outbreak at a local school where 21 students have tested positive and officials have suspended in-class learning.
The province's vaccine passport system came into effect on Friday, requiring patrons at non-essential businesses and events to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.
Online data shows nearly 85 per cent of eligible residents in the province are now fully immunized, and almost 92 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2021.
