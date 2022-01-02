N.L. reports 466 cases of COVID-19, one hospitalization among 2,597 active infections
Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador reported 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking a new record-high for single-day case increases -- though not by much.
The previous daily caseload record was set just 24 hours ago at 442 new infections.
Though the numbers seem small compared to other Canadian jurisdictions, today's caseload represents an infection rate of 89 diagnoses per 100,000 people.
By comparison, with 16,714 new cases today, Ontario's infection rate is 115 diagnoses per 100,000 people.
Unlike Ontario, hospitalizations in Newfoundland and Labrador remain low with one COVID-19 patient in care out of 2,597 active reported cases.
The total number of cases logged in the Labrador health authority region has jumped from 80 to 429 in the past five days, and Premier Andrew Furey tweeted that he was heading there this week to help administer booster shots.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2022.
