N.L. reports four more deaths from COVID-19 as hospitalizations reach new high at 47

Four more people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19 as pandemic-related hospitalizations continue to climb in the province.

The disease has killed 122 people in the province since the pandemic began.

Data posted to the province's online COVID-19 dashboard Wednesday shows there are 47 people in hospital due to the disease, up from 43 on Monday.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, the province's chief medical officer of health, said on March 9 the health system could handle between 40 and 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The province reported 643 new confirmed cases since Monday -- 304 on Tuesday and 339 Wednesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador dropped its last pandemic-related restrictions on March 14, including masking in public places apart from health-care facilities and schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2022.