N.L. reports four new cases of COVID-19, mandatory vaccine deadline one month away

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are reporting four new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The province's chief medical officer of health told reporters there are 22 active infections in the province and that nobody is in hospital because of the disease.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says testing data is still not available, after a cyberattack hit the province's health-care IT networks on Oct. 30.

She says, however, that many other pandemic-related services have been restored, including the province's online COVID-19 test booking and results portal.

Health Minister John Haggie reminded residents today that the province's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules come into effect in one month.

All provincial government employees as well as staff at restaurants, gyms, yoga studios and bingo halls, among other facilities, must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 17 or have obtained an authorized medical exemption by that date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2021.