N.L. reports nine new COVID-19 cases as officials say too many people unvaccinated
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 and 46 active reported infections across the province.
The province's acting chief medical officer of health says there are still 76,000 people who are eligible to be immunized against COVID-19 but are not yet fully vaccinated.
That group represents about 16 per cent of those eligible and Dr. Rosann Seviour said they pose one of the greatest challenges to public health officials as they battle the pandemic's fourth wave.
The mayor of the small western Newfoundland town of St. George's says he's hoping the province's vaccine passport will help change the vaccination rate in his region.
Danny Conway says he believes many of the unvaccinated people in his town are exposed to a lot of misinformation online and from family and friends who work in Western Canada.
Online data shows about 75 per cent of eligible residents in the region surrounding St. George's are fully vaccinated, compared with a rate of 84 per cent for the entire province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2021.
-
Another COVID-19-related death in Algoma, the 8th this yearAlgoma Public Health announced the district's eighth death related to COVID-19 Tuesday evening.
-
Shared Health warns against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19Poison control centres across Canada are seeing an increase in reports of people using ivermectin to prevent and treat COVID-19, according to an advisory from Health Canada issued on Tuesday. However, is this an issue in Manitoba?
-
Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer cries as he presents COVID-19 modellingSaskatchewan's chief medical health officer broke down in tears today as he made a presentation during a teleconference on COVID-19 modelling in the province.
-
B.C. Children’s Hospital ER seeing increase in number of patients with respiratory virusesAn “unusually high” number of patients with respiratory viruses have been showing up over the past month at the emergency department at B.C. Children's Hospital.
-
Manitoba's top doctor clarifies mask rules in wake of politicians' maskless photosManitoba's top doctor is clarifying some rules about wearing masks in public places.
-
Sask. reports 5 COVID-19-related deaths, 246 new casesSaskatchewan reported five more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 246 new cases of the virus.
-
Ottawa councillor offers to buy eight used buses to boost OC Transpo service during LRT shutdownDuring Wednesday's transit commission meeting, Coun. Catherine McKenney noted Metro St. Louis is selling 11 articulated buses through the Public Surplus website.
-
'It was a frightening loss of control,' son confesses to the death of his motherA 35-year-old Windsor man was sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to an assault, which lead to the death of his 64-year-old mother.
-
Sask. and Ont. officials disagreeing over number of ICU patient transfersSaskatchewan’s Provincial Emergency Operations Centre said there are no plans to transfer more than six patients to Ontario as of Wednesday morning – contradicting information provided by health officials in Ontario.