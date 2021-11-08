N.L. reports nine new COVID-19 cases, health services slowly return after cyberattack
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 as some of its cancer care services resume following a cyberattack on its health system.
Officials said Monday there are 36 active reported COVID-19 infections across the province, including one person in hospital due to the disease.
Public health says the cyberattack that disabled health-care information technology systems late last month has not affected the COVID-19 vaccination program, and data shows 87 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.
The attack forced some hospitals and health authorities to revert to pen and paper and prompted the cancellation of thousands of medical appointments.
The province's eastern health authority, which includes St. John's, says radiation treatments resumed Saturday evening and patients will be contacted to schedule appointments based on priority.
The health authority says routine cancer screening is still not available, and staff are working through contingency plans to restore more services.
